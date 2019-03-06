Azmin pans PAS pact with corruption-riddled Umno

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali attends a meeting with Kelantan PKR leaders in Kota Baru March 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is bemused by the recent PAS-Umno alliance, saying he does not see how the Islamist party can align itself with the Malay nationalist party despite the alleged corruption in Umno’s ranks.

He said the clearest indication of the corruption in Umno was how Malaysians rejected Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the last general election.

“Why did the people reject Umno? Because of the extraordinary corruption and greed.

“However, it is their choice to form an alliance. Every party has their own political strategies, and we too have formed various coalitions before,” Azmin told reporters at a meeting with PKR state leaders in Kelantan.

He was referring to the former Pakatan Rakyat which once included PAS and was dissolved in 2015, as well as its predecessor Barisan Alternatif, which was dissolved in 2004.

Azmin said whatever the choices of Umno and PAS leaders, their Pakatan Harapan (PH) counterparts would work to strengthen themselves.

“We already have a clear framework, and God willing we will implement it on all levels,” he said.

Azmin also denied that a vote of no-confidence would arise in the Dewan Rakyat against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, when it convenes again for the first session of this year on Monday (March 11)

“I do not think so, as the rakyat have already given the mandate to us after 60 years of independence. We must carry forth their aspirations, and see to their wishes for a stable PH government.

“A stable government can strengthen the national economy, restore the country’s system which has been broken for several years now,” he said.

As such both PH leaders and the rakyat should lend their confidence and support to Dr Mahathir in leading the federal government, he continued.

“We have much before us, in order to fulfil the rakyat’s aspirations,” Azmin said.