Umno using PAS for political survival, says PKR MP

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil speaks to Malay Mail at the Lembah Pantai Service Centre in Kuala Lumpur January 18, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said today PAS may ultimately end up the loser after Umno formalised its cooperation with the Islamist party at the Parliamentary level and for future by-elections.

The PKR communications director said the short-term gains of the by-elections by PAS will eventually be overcomed by the realpolitik of Umno’s warlordism.

“It is a clever strategy for Umno to use PAS for its own political survival,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Earlier, in a joint press conference with PAS’ top leaders, Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan said the decision to work with the Islamist party was made after taking into account the direction of both parties and the current political scenario.

Mohamad also described the cooperation between the two parties as a “marriage”.

In wishing Umno-PAS all the best, Fahmi also said both parties cannot govern multi-ethnic Malaysia with all its diversity and cultural richness through their brand of narrow, race-based politics that employ divisive language.

“The question also now lies with how they intend to give up whichever seats to which party,” he said.