Schoolboy dies after being hit by reversing van

TAWAU, March 5 — An eight-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by a reversing van in front of the Sekolah Kebangsaan Muhibbah Raya here yesterday.

The victim in the 5.45pm incident was identified as Muhammad Addrieyansya Abdullah from Kampung Tanjung Batu Darat here.

Tawau district police chief, ACP Fadil Marsus in a statement said the van driver, 37, was detained last night to assist with the investigations.

“Based on the investigations, the suspect stopped the vehicle in front of the school to pick up a number of students using a private van (without a school bus permit).

“When he was reversing the van, he heard a noise (of collision) and stopped the vehicle,” he said.

Fadil said the suspect immediately rushed the victim to the Tawau Hospital to receive treatment but the boy was confirmed dead. — Bernama