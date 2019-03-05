Police to step up cooperation with MRT to ensure commuters' safety

KL police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim speaks to reporters after conducting a walkabout at Cheras Leisure Mall in Kuala Lumpur January 23, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Police will be calling for a meeting with Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) to discuss cooperation in raising the level of security of commuters in public transport areas soon.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said this followed the case of a woman who was attacked before being robbed in the lift of Taman Mutiara MRT station last month.

“We have ordered the mobile patrol vehicles (MPV), motorcycle patrol unit (URB) and other action squads to assist in ensuring security at MRT stations,” he said at a media conference on a High Profile Policing (HPP) programme in Tesco Extra area in Taman Midah, Cheras near here today.

He said the security personnel in a public service area had been told to report any criminal activities to police.

“Do not act alone as the criminal may react unexpectedly including hurting anyone.

“I am also proposing that the party responsible increase the number of close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to improve coverage,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Kuala Lumpur police had succeeded in lowering the crime index by 17 cases or by 68 per cent last year in Taman Midah Tesco Extra area.

“This indirectly showed the effectiveness and commitment of police in carrying out their duties to ensure public safety,” he said. — Bernama