Muhyiddin keeps mum on Poca, Sosma status

Minister of Home Affairs Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to reporters in Putrajaya after naming the royal inquiry panel which will probe the mass graves and human trafficking in Wang Kelian on March 5, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today the status of one or two laws that allow for arbitrary detention will be debated in the Dewan Rakyat in two weeks’ time.

Pakatan Harapan had pledged to repeal the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (Poca) and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) as part of a wider reform push, following criticism over provisions that allow for arbitrary detention.

But Muhyiddin did not state if the government would or would not repeal them.

“It will be debated, so let’s wait for it,” he told reporters after handing over appointment letters to members of a royal inquiry that will investigate the mass graves and human trafficking camps found in Wang Kelian, Perlis, in 2015.

Muhyiddin had said during a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia annual general meeting in December that the government will retain the laws.

Human rights groups and lawyers have been swift in criticising the move, accusing Pakatan Harapan of reneging on its pledge to uphold civil liberty.