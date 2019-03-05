MCA vice-president: Dissolution of BN way to move forward to avoid confrontation

MCA's Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said MCA and MIC must look for an amicable solution instead of walking away from the coalition which would be confrontational. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — MCA vice-president Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker today said it was important for MCA and MIC to have opted for dissolution in Barisan Nasional (BN) as it would help the two parties find an amicable solution for their current grouses on the coalition’s political direction.

The Star Online reported Ti as saying MCA and MIC must look for an amicable solution instead of walking away from the coalition which would be confrontational.

“Dissolution is where there is an amicable solution is made in consensus. Walking away is a confrontation.

“Here, we are moving towards an amicable solution based on harmony and unity. A roundtable discussion has to be called,” he told The Star.

Ti said the two parties became worried when BN apparently drift away from its original spirit of promoting multiculturalism, multilingualism, and multi-racialism.

He said this became evident when leaders from component parties displayed clear disrespect for this spirit.

Ti stressed that it’s time for all Barisan partners to rebrand themselves based on the fundamentals of its formation decades ago.

On Monday, In a joint statement, signed by MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and MIC president Tan Sri SA. Vigneswaran, the two parties said they are mulling a new alliance because the BN coalition no longer reflects the true intentions of unity among the three parties.

They also said that the uncalled for racial remarks by BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz during a recent political ceramah in Semenyih have further damaged the ties among the three founding parties.

On the same day, Nazri responded by saying that the two component parties are free to leave Barisan, as such a move will not be viewed as a loss for the coalition.