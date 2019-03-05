Man burnt beyond recognition after car bursts into flames

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department rushed to the scene of the accident after receiving an emergency call at 2.26am. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — A man was killed when the Honda City car he was driving believed to be involved in an accident before bursting into flames at Jalan Barat near the National Sports Council here, early this morning.

According to a statement from the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department, it’s operation centre received an emergency call at 2.26am pertaining to a Honda City car caught on fire before deploying seven firefighters and two vehicles including from the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) unit to the scene.

“The team managed to put the fire out completely at 2.42am and it was believed that the car was involved in an accident before bursting into flames.

“There is no identification documents found on the victim and the body was then handed over to the police for further action.

The fire destroyed about 40 per cent of the car, while the unidentified victim suffered almost 100 per cent burns and investigations were ongoing. — Bernama