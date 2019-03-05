MACC detains Batu Caves temple top official over 2014 land deal

The temple’s top official house in Kota Damansara was raided by MACC investigators yesterday evening.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigators yesterday detained a top official of the Batu Caves temple committee following allegations of graft over a land deal.

A MACC source told Malay Mail that the senior official is currently being questioned at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“Investigations are underway, depending on the outcome of the questioning, the senior official may be remanded.

“Officers went to the official’s home in Kota Damansara yesterday to look for some documents pertaining the land deal,” the source said.

The anti-graft officers also searched two luxury vehicles parked outside the house porch.

At the same time, MACC officers also raided the Sri Mahamariamman Devasthanam temple office in Batu Caves in relation to the same case.

Pictures of yesterday’s raid was widely shared on social media.

The raids were related to a tip-off received last year linked to the development of 4.5-acre plot in Jalan Kuching that was reportedly being developed into a mixed development

that includes serviced apartments, offices, and retail outlets.

The Agamam Ani Hindu Association during a press conference in June last year urged the Batu Caves temple to explain a slew of alleged discrepancies in the 2014 deal.

The allegation was denied by the temple committee chairman.