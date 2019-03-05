Malay Mail

MACC arrests eight prison guards, driver over RM120,000 in bribes

Published 39 minutes ago on 05 March 2019

By Opalyn Mok

The prison guards, aged between 25 and 45 years, were separately arrested between 9.45am and 10.30am in Penang, Kedah and Pahang today while the driver was arrested at 9:50am in Penang. — AFP pic
GEORGE TOWN, March 5 — The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested eight prison guards and a foreign driver to assist in investigations into a graft case involving RM120,000.

According to a source in the MACC, the prison guards, aged between 25 and 45 years, were separately arrested between 9.45am and 10.30am in Penang, Kedah and Pahang.

The 45-year-old Indonesian driver was arrested at 9.50am in Penang today.

“Our initial investigations found that each of the eight guards had accepted bribes amounting to a total RM120,000 from the driver,” the MACC source said.

It is believed that the driver was acting as a middleman to bribe the guards so that they let him bring prohibited items into the prison.

The nine men will be brought to the magistrate’s court for a remand order application tomorrow morning.

All suspects will be investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Penang MACC director Datuk Wan Ramli Wan Abdullah confirmed the arrests.

