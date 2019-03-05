KTMB chairman, two others assist MACC over PAS’ RM90m fund

KTMB chairman Datuk Dr Rameli Musa and two others were at the MACC headquarters to assist in the investigation into the allegation that PAS leaders had received from RM90 million from Umno. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, March 5 ― Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) chairman Datuk Dr Rameli Musa gave a statement today at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here to assist the investigation into the allegation that PAS leaders had received from Umno RM90 million, believed to be from the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) state investment fund.

Rameli arrived at 9.55am at the MACC headquarters. Rameli, former Selangor state executive councillor Zaidy Abdul Talib and an employee of the PAS headquarters, Mohd Khoirul Anwar Mat Zuki, were seen entering the MACC building five minutes later.

The media reported yesterday that three more people, including an officer of a government-linked company (GLC), would be called to assist in the investigation into the RM90-million payment case.

The MACC had taken statements from several PAS leaders so far in connection with the case, among whom are PAS Spiritual Leader Datuk Hashim Jasin; PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and PAS Central Committee member Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz.

The Sarawak Report news portal had claimed in a report in 2016 that PAS leaders received the RM90 million to support Umno and Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election (GE14).

GE14 was held in May 2018.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang sued Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown for defamation in 2017 over the report, filing the suit in London.

Abdul Hadi withdrew the suit this year following an out-of-court settlement. ― Bernama