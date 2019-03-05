IGP: Four more individuals probed over anti-Islam posting on social media

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police would like to urge the public to be wary of making false and malicious statements online. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The police today said it has taken further action against four more individuals who have been accused of insulting Islam as well as Prophet Muhammad via social media.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the first arrest involved postings by a 29-year-old identified as Mohd Sharulnizam Stanley Sigan who went by the name of ‘Bakakuk’ on Facebook after 15 police reports were lodged against him.

“The suspect was arrested in Labuan on March 3 and has been remanded for four days until March 7,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Fuzi said another suspect, 22-year-old Alister Cogia was also subsequently detained in Bau, Sarawak on March 4 after comments insulting Prophet Muhammad and Islam were made under the suspect’s account, ‘Ayea Yea’.

“As of March 5, 10 police reports have been lodged against Alister and the suspect will be remanded until March 7,” he said.

He said police would be applying for a remand today for another suspect named Mohd Yazid Abdullah that went by the name ‘Yazid Kong’ on Facebook after the 52-year-old was picked up by police in Petaling Jaya, Selangor yesterday.

Meanwhile police are currently tracking down another suspect identified as 43-year-old Alvin Chow Mun Fai who was currently believed to be in Kuala Lumpur after the suspect made inconsiderate comments against Prophet Muhammad through his Twitter account.

All four cases are being probed under the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The top cop said the authorities would not hesitate to take stern action against those who refused to oblige by misusing social media or communication networks to upload provocative remarks.

“The police would like to urge the public to be wary of making false and malicious statements online as such acts may jeopardise public order and affect the country’s national unity,” he said.