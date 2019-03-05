Ex-CJ Zakaria shrugs off doubts over credibility, says ‘conscience clear’

Former chief justice Tun Arifin Zakaria speaks to reporters in Putrajaya after being appointed to lead a royal inquiry on the mass graves and human trafficking in Wang Kelian on March 5, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — Former chief justice Tun Arifin Zakaria said today questions about his human rights credentials are merely "a matter of perception", and have little significance to his ability to lead a royal inquiry into the gruesome discovery of mass graves in 2015.

"My conscience is clear," he said when asked by Malay Mail to comment on the criticism leveled against him.

Zakaria will lead a seven-member Royal Commission of Inquiry into the 2015 discovery of mass graves and human trafficking camps in Wang Kelian, Perlis.

The panel, announced by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin here, comprise mostly former top government officials.

MORE TO COME