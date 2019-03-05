Dr M begins two-day visit to the Philippines tomorrow

Mahathir (centre) is scheduled to meet with Duterte (second from right) during his visit to the Philippines. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled to begin a two-day visit to the Philippines tomorrow as part of his familiarisation trip to fellow Asean countries since becoming the prime minister in May last year.

He is scheduled to meet with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during the visit which carries the theme ‘Partners for Progress, Brothers for Peace’, the Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra, said in a statement today.

It said the visit would enable the two leaders to strengthen the relations and cooperation between Malaysia and the Philippines.

“The visit will also enable Malaysia to share the government’s latest policies and the country’s stand on issues of common benefit,” it added.

Wisma Putra said the visit would give momentum to the referendum on the Bangsamoro Organic Law that was held on Jan 12 and Feb 6. The Bangsamoro Organic Law is a law for the establishment of an autonomous political entity known as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in the Philippines.

“Malaysia is committed to the Mindanao Peace Process and is honoured to have been entrusted as a facilitator of the peace process to ensure stability is achieved in the Philippines and the region,” it said.

The Philippines is Malaysia’s fourth largest trading partner among the Asean member countries and 15th largest trading partner in the world.

The volume of trade between Malaysia and the Philippines in 2018 was US$6.45 billion, having recorded a growth of 8.8 per cent from the US$5.93 billion in 2017, Wisma Putra said. — Bernama