DAP Youth leader: Rais Yatim shouldn’t blame allies for Semenyih loss

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — A DAP youth leader has admonished Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Supreme Council member Tan Sri Rais Yatim for blaming DAP over the loss of the recently concluded Semenyih by-election.

In a press statement today, DAP Socialist Youth Malaysia (Dapsy) national vice chief Muhammad Shakir Ameer said that as an ally from PPBM, a Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party, Rais should not have easily fallen for the PAS-Umno narrative painting DAP in bad light.

“The victory of the 14th general elections is the collective success of all four component parties in PH as a whole. It should be acknowledged that DAP managed to deliver the necessary number of seats that also contributed the victory.

“Nevertheless the failure of the last two by elections is also a collective failure of PH as a whole. Therefore the recent Semenyih loss should be seen as the collective responsibility of all four component parties,” said Muhammad Shakir.

Utusan Malaysia had reported Rais saying that PH must “soften” DAP’s image if the ruling coalition wanted the Malays to focus on the corruption allegations against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He reportedly said that Najib’s corruption charges were overshadowed by the Malay community’s strong emotions and sentiments against DAP.

However, Muhammad Shakir pointed out that as political allies in the federal government, the component parties should not blame each other over the Semenyih setback which saw PPBM losing ground against Umno but must learn from the losses and find ways to regain public trust.

He added that the public was already aware regarding Najib’s corruption which was why Barisan Nasional had lost in the 14th general election and that PH cannot afford to keep depending on the allegations against Najib to gain voter’s support.

“Seeking support comes from us, collectively as PH and not the flaws of one man or his party who has already lost power.

“Bumiputera-centric parties like PPBM need to convince the Malay and Bumiputera communities to accept PH as a whole and reduce their insecurities while promoting national unity among races. We also should not forget other communities that need attention from us as well.

“We must continue the reform agenda that will be beneficial to all Malaysians regardless of their backgrounds. It is important that we gain public confidence on the PH government,” he said.