Umno sec-gen: BN Supreme Council should meet soon, discuss Nazri’s position

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has today urged the Barisan Nasional (BN) Supreme Council to convene as soon as possible to decide the coalition’s fate, backing a similar call made by MCA and MIC.

Annuar also told Malay Mail that the position of Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz as the coalition’s secretary-general should also be among the pertinent issues to be discussed, following criticisms by the two component parties.

“I agree that the meet should convene immediately and that all parties need to sit down and discussed among one another.

“There are many issues the parties need to go over and yes, it would also be appropriate to discuss the position of the coalition’s secretary-general as well,’’ he said.

Earlier today, BN main component parties MCA and MIC announced that they are seeking to form a new political coalition, claiming a lack of “mutual respect” from Umno within the alliance.

In a joint statement, MCA and MIC said BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz had repeatedly uttered racial remarks perceived to be from Umno, and the Malay nationalist party’s continued silence had cracked the foundation of mutual respect in the coalition.

