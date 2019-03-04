Transport minister reappoints three Mavcom commissioners

Transport Minister Anthony Loke has reappointed three Mavcom commissioners. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook has reappointed Datuk Mah Weng Kwai, Datuk Seri Long See Wool and Datuk Fauziah Yaacob as Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) commissioners for an additional term of three years, effective March 1.

“Mavcom and its commissioners will continue to uphold their mandate as an independent, self- funded entity to regulate economic and commercial matters related to civil aviation in Malaysia, while championing consumer rights in the aviation sector,” the commission said in a statement today.

Mavcom was established on March 1, 2016 under the Malaysian Aviation Commission Act 2015. — Bernama