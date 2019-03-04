Nazri: Parties leaving BN ‘no big deal’, MCA and MIC can go now

Nazri said MCA and MIC are not his 'friends' and urged both parties to leave BN immediately. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said today he is unperturbed by the announcement by MCA and MIC seeking a new political coalition.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Nazri who is Padang Rengas MP, said he only has one piece of advice for the two BN component parties: to talk less, and leave immediately.

“I am very happy. What I want to say to them is that before the 14th general election, in BN there were 14 component parties. Now 10 have left and they didn’t say anything. They were not happy, they just left.

“But these two parties are just hot air. They talk a lot. You want to go, just go!” he told Malay Mail.

“It’s not like it’s something which has never happened before. 10 component parties left us already last year. No big deal, no legal implications, nothing. So why are they taking such a long time to leave?” he asked.

Earlier today, BN main component parties MCA and MIC announced that they are seeking to form a new political coalition, claiming a lack of “mutual respect” from Umno within the alliance.

In a joint statement, MCA and MIC said BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz had repeatedly uttered racial remarks perceived to be from Umno, and the Malay nationalist party’s continued silence had cracked the foundation of mutual respect in the coalition.

Both parties also urged BN’s Supreme Council to convene immediately to decide on BN’s fate, saying that BN was formed to promote political unity, stability and harmony in a multiracial nation.

Nazri however, lamented that both parties did not check with him to verify if he did indeed utter the allegedly racially-charged remarks.

“No, they are not my friends. You know why? They never checked with me whether I made that statement or not.

“They simply blasted me. So they are not my friends,” he added.

BN was founded in 1973, and since its precursor the Alliance Party, had governed the country for six decades until its shock defeat to Pakatan Harapan last year.