MACC: Six investigation papers over Penang undersea tunnel project since 2017

MACC started the probe into the proposed RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel project back in 2016 and continued the probe on early last year. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, March 4 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirms that it has six investigation papers over the Penang undersea tunnel project since July 2017.

“Five investigation papers opened in January 2018 been completed and referred to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP).

“Three have been returned to the MACC for further investigation and the DPP is stil looking the other two,” it said in a statement.

MACC started the probe into the proposed RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel project back in 2016 and continued the probe on early last year.

As part of its investigation, MACC had arrested several individuals, including a “Datuk Seri” who had allegedly accepted RM19 million from Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd, who was awarded the project, to stop anti-graft investigations against it.

The agency had also detained four senior executives for questioning in its investigations into the undersea tunnel case and conducted raids at various offices including state government agencies last month.