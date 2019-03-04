Ex-Umno man Osman Jamal joins Warisan

KOTA KINABALU, March 4 — Balung assemblyman Datuk Osman Jamal, who quit Umno to be an independent elected representative, joined Parti Warisan Sabah today.

He handed his application form to Warisan president and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal at a press conference here.

Osman told reporters that he had indicated to Mohd Shafie in May last year his intention to join Warisan.

He is the sixth former Sabah Umno assemblyman to join Warisan, after Datuk Abdul Muis Picho (Sebatik); Datuk Hamisah Samat (Tanjong Batu); Jamawi Jaafar (Kemabong); Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Sukau) and Datuk Musbah Jamil (Tempasuk).

Mohd Shafie said Osman was a leader experienced in many fields and could help not only the constituents of Balung but also people elsewhere. — Bernama