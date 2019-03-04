EC to decide on Rantau by-election date Wednesday

The Election Commission headquarters is pictured in Putrajaya December 6, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The Election Commission (EC) is to have a special meeting on Wednesday to determine the date for the by-election for the Rantau state seat in Negri Sembilan.

EC secretary Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar said in a statement today the meeting would be chaired by EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun.

The Rantau by-election has been necessitated by the Federal Court dismissal of an appeal filed by Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to set aside the Nov 16 Seremban Election Court decision declaring his unopposed victory in the 14th general election (GE14) as null and void.

In GE14, Mohamad was declared the winner of the seat after his potential Pakatan Harapan opponent, Dr S. Streram of PKR, was prohibited from entering the nomination centre to submit his nomination papers because he did not have a pass issued by the EC. — Bernama