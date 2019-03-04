DPM to civil servants: There should be no element of sabotage

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (centre) during the excellence award ceremony for civil servants from the Woman, Family and Community Development Ministry in Putrajaya March 4, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today urged civil servants to uphold their duty to the government of the day and not be agents of discord.

Dr Wan Azizah said although the Pakatan Harapan administration respect the political leanings of civil servants, there should not be any element of foul play within the government machinery.

“We understand and respect everyone’s political stand. But, I want to remind you that there should be no elements of sabotage.

“We may differ in political affiliation, but to serve the people, we should not use groups, racial or religious differences as barriers,” she said in her speech during the Women, Family and Community Development excellence award ceremony for 644 of its employees.

She also urged civil servants not to spread malicious or wrong information about government initiatives.

“We do not want to be an agent that spread fake news.

“In our efforts to tap into social media as an agent to disseminate information and promote services to the masses, there are also irresponsible parties, abusing social media by disseminating wrong information or throwing allegations about the government.

“I would like to remind you, as a civil servants, you should know the boundaries of communication and adhere to the ethics of the use of social media. Even to defend yourself, do not responds to criticisms by netizens with inappropriate language,” she added.