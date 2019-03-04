DAP rep urges MCMC to investigate seditious Facebook posting against Nga Kor Ming

DAP’s Nga Kor Ming had in November, 2017 lodged a police report and categorically and unequivocally denied that he had made such remarks. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 4 — DAP’s Chong Zhemin today urge the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate a seditious Facebook posting that claimed Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming made a racist statement.

“I urge MCMC to immediately investigate this false Facebook posting and take immediate action against the irresponsible parties who are trying to fan racial sentiments and create racial tension with this false allegation,” he said in a statement today.

Chong lodged a report with the Perak MCMC here against a Facebook user identified as ‘Azhar Mohd’ for posting a photo of the Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker with a text box saying ‘Melayu P***mak’.

“The Facebook user in his posting also captioned that — wherever ceramah this ‘bangsat’ go, he will shout ‘Melayu P***mak’...Wondered how some Malays can sit and support this Chinese demeaning them by saying ‘P***mak’,” he said.

Bangsat is considered a vulgar and offensive Malay word meaning bastard in English

Citing a media report from Berita Harian, the Keranji assemblyman, also pointed out that Nga had in November, 2017 lodged a police report and categorically and unequivocally denied that he had made such remarks.