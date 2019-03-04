Bus ticket sellers appeal to Perak MB to gazette bus terminal after eviction order

Jaafar said he had helped the ticket sellers to submit a memorandum to Ahmad Faizal (pic) twice, but has yet to receive a reply. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 4 — Facing an impending eviction, some 200 express bus ticket sellers in Terminal Aman Jaya are appealing to Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu to gazette the Silveritage building at Medan Gopeng here as a bus terminal.

The group’s spokesman Mohd Tarmizhi Mohd Yusoff said they have been issued an eviction order by the owner of the terminal, and have been told to move out by March 8.

“We are being chased out as the building owner will implement the Centralised Ticketing System,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Polo Ground here.

Mohd Tarmizhi said the ticket sellers had managed to get the building owner of Silveritage to allow ticket sellers to operate there.

“But we still need the mentri besar’s help to gazette the building as a bus terminal for us to continue our livelihood.

“The state need not pump in money to convert the building into a terminal, we have found sponsors for it,” he added.

Mohd Tarmizhi said the ticket sellers had attempted to see Ahmad Faizal since September to settle the issue but to no avail.

Jaafar Othman, the deputy Tambun Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) division chairman, who was also present, said he had tried to get Ahmad Faizal to see the group since September last year.

“He told me he would call me after he returns from his China trip but after that he refused to pick up my calls or reply my messages,” he said.

Jaafar said he had helped the ticket sellers to submit a memorandum to Ahmad Faizal twice.

“I do not know whether the memorandum reached his hands as there was no response from him,” he said.

Jaafar was recently spotted in a video that was posted to social media showing him shouting at Ahmad Faizal.

When asked to comment on the video, Jaafar admitted he was the one who posted the video that has since gone viral on social media.