‘Win or lose’, health minister says Semenyih to get medical upgrades

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during a press conference at the Finance Ministry in Putrajaya February 26, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad today assured Semenyih residents that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will upgrade the medical facilities in the Selangor state seat despite losing the by-election yesterday.

Better healthcare was among the main gripes raised by residents during campaigning as they pointed out that there were only two public clinics to cater to their 92,000 population, which created lengthy delays for treatment.

“Win or lose, KKM with the approval of MOF/MOE will deliver on the promise to improve the health facilities for the people of Semenyih,” Dzulkefly said in a tweet this morning, using the Malay abbreviation for his ministry, and the English ones for the Finance Ministry and the Education Ministry.

The health minister was responding to a tweeted question by Malay Mail Assistance News Editor Boo Su-Lyn.

Kalah atau menang, KKM dgn persetujuan MOF/MOE tetap akan melaksanakan janji utk meningkatkan fasiliti2 kesihatan utk warga Semenyih...



Yes Su-Lyn...we will surely deliver on our promises, with the support and approval MOE/MOF and the Cabinet.. https://t.co/bAgUAUePsJ — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) March 3, 2019

Last Friday, Dzulkefly said his ministry is ready to build a hospital and even a third clinic in the district, provided the government have the funds for it.

Barisan Nasional candidate Zakaria Hanafi regained the Semenyih seat in the four-way contest yesterday that it lost to Bakhtiar Mohd Nor in the 14th general election last year.

The by-election was triggered by Bakhtiar’s death from a heart attack on January 11.