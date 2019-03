Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the BN win in the Semenyih by-election was a ‘referendum’ that signals dwindling Malay Muslim support for the ruling Pakatan Harapan. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The Semenyih by-election which saw Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Zakaria Hanafi win back the Selangor state seat was a “referendum” that signals dwindling Malay Muslim support for the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH), Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said today.

The Umno vice-president added that rival Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has failed to convince the Malays and Muslims that it can represent them.

“Semenyih is a clear referendum that PPBM cannot replace Umno and PAS as the new face fighting for the Malay political cause. PPBM failed to convince the Malays that it speaks for the Malays, let alone fighting for the political needs of the Malays.

The PPBM strategy to strengthen its representation in Parliament by accepting former Umno MPs is not strengthening the party. In contrast, it has stunted their morals and credibility in the eyes of the Malays and their allies, especially DAP,” he said in a statement.

The former federal minister cited increased voter support for BN from the country’s largest voter demographic group — up to 59 per cent from 35 per cent in GE14 — as a bellwether of future elections.

He said the result of the Semenyih vote must be harder for PH to swallow as the state is under its control and claimed the by-election showed the current ruling coalition is facing a trust deficit among Malay Muslims.

With their support clearly in favour of the BN-PAS pact, Mohamed Khaled said his coalition does not need the support of non-Malay voters to win future elections.

“The Malays have sent a clear message that without the support of the Indians and Chinese, the Malays can achieve victory as long as they are united.

“It is important that all parties do not take Malay Islamic politics for granted,” he said, warning that ethnic Chinese and Indians will have no choice but to cooperate with the dominant Malay political party.

He said the Malay Muslim narrative will remain dominant in the new political landscape and that the Umno-PAS combination will lead to federal victory in the next national polls.

“The Chinese and Indians must understand the Malay Muslim narrative is part of Malaysian political identity and it can’t be thrown away.

“When the Malays choose to unite with a clear goal in mind, the support of the Chinese and Indians is no longer the deciding factor,” he said.