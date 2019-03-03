Three diphtheria cases confirmed in Johor

Director General of Health, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, speaks to reporters during press conference in Putrajaya June 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The Ministry of Health has confirmed three more diphtheria cases in Johor as of yesterday.

In a statement today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cases involved a four-year-old boy and girl as well as a 15-year-old girl who all lived in the same house as the two-year-old toddler believed to have died from diphtheria on Feb 21.

The four-year-old girl who tested positive for the disease was the sister of the deceased toddler.

“All three children were treated for the disease and are in a stable condition, and one has since been allowed to return home,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said eight other people living in the same house as the deceased did not display any symptoms for diphtheria but were treated with antibiotics as a preventive measure.

“Their health condition is being monitored daily at the Johor Bahru District Health Office for 14 days. No new cases have been reported and the incident is under control.

“Following the outbreak of diphtheria in Johor, the Health Ministry would like to emphasise the importance of immunisation for infectious diseases that can be prevented by vaccines such as diphtheria, measles, whooping cough and others,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the disease was highly contagious and children were at a greater risk of infection and administering vaccines can help their body to build antibodies that can fight disease-causing bacteria and provide protection against infections.

“If a vaccinated person does get the infection, the symptoms are mild. However, someone who is not vaccinated will not only easily contract the disease, but will experience complications raising the risk for multiple organ failure and even death,” he said.

He further urged parents to ensure that their children were given immunisation according to the schedule set by the Health Ministry and for children who have had no vaccinations, immunisation services can be obtained from nearby health facilities. — Bernama