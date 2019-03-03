Suspect in Cambodian job scam released on police bail

The first suspect detained by the police in connection with the cheating case involving 47 Malaysians who were detained in Cambodia was released on police bail today. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, March 3 — The first suspect detained by the police in connection with the cheating case involving 47 Malaysians who were detained in Cambodia was released on police bail today.

Sarawak Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the suspect would however be required to present himself to the police to assist the investigation whenever required to do so.

“Since the maximum seven day remand for cases under Section 420 of the Penal Code has been used up and investigation is still on-going, the police have requested an order from the Kuching Magistrate’s Court for the suspect to be released on police bail and to present himself to the police whenever required,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was arrested by the police last Feb 23 and his remand order expired today.

Two other suspects, a man and a woman, both aged 35, are still in remand. — Bernama