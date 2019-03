Umno Youth vice chief Khairul Azwan Harun during an interview in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2017. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Khairul Azwan Harun today advised Barisan Nasional (BN) stalwarts not to get carried away by their electoral victory in Semenyih, even after their Umno-PAS alliance saw Malay voter share rise to 60 per cent.

The Umno senator attributed the BN win partially to political foe Pakatan Harapan (PH) fielding an inexperienced candidate, but said it was mainly due to focus on “real economic-social issues”.

“We must remain grounded. What defines a win or loss in an election is about real economic-social issues,” he said in a statement.

Popularly known as Azwanbro, the Umno lawmaker noted that the Umno-PAS pact managed to draw 60 per cent of Malay voters this time around compared to 35 per cent in GE14 due to missteps from PH, indicating that the new government leaders were not in touch with the public.

Coupled with the PH candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali’s political naivety, Khairul Azwan said the recipe could only spell disaster for the ruling coalition.

“He talked about building a hospital when our surveys showed voters were more worried about traffic congestion, overdevelopment and water disruption,” he said of the 30-year-old PH candidate.

“Major local municipal issues,” Khairul Azwan added.

The senator said many voters likely cast their ballots in retaliation of PH’s unfulfilled pledges made before GE14.

“Cost of living has not improved. PH's excuse of needing more time is getting old,” he said.

Khairul Azwan also zeroed in on other flaws in the ruling administration, saying allegations of cash handouts, hampers, smear tactics through the installation of provocative “dirty” banners showed voters that the federal coalition they had voted for nine months ago was not as “clean” or transparent as they had been led to believe.

He added that the political statements issued by federal ministers and their aides in defence of their “business friends” and colleagues worked against PH and should serve as a “massive wake-up call” to its leaders.

Semenyih is the first seat the PH has lost, after capturing it in the May 9 general election last year. Though BN won Cameron Highlands in an earlier by-election, it has never been under PH control from the time the Pahang parliamentary seat was created in 2003.

Zakaria Hanafi obtain 19,780 votes in the four-way contest, beating his closest rival Muhammad Aiman by a 1,914-vote majority.