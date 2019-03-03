More than 62,000 benefited from Anjung Kasih project, says Wan Azizah

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 17, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, March 3 — The National Welfare Foundation (YKN)’s Anjung Kasih or temporary shelter project which began in 2006 for patients’ family undergoing treatment at government hospitals has benefited 62,551 people.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today said to date there are 10 YKN Anjung Kasih throughout the country and the shelter in Penang which began operation on January 9 had been used by 103 guests.

“Four more YKN Anjung Kasihs will be operational this year at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar (Kedah), Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru, Duchess of Kent Sandakan Hospital (Sabah) and Melaka Hospital,” he said when opening Anjung Kasih YKN in Penang Hospital here.

According to her, the government had allocated RM6.9 million for the overall cost of Anjung Kasih which also received RM1.6 million in support from corporate social responsibility programmes of government-linked companies (GLC) , corporate companies and other caring contributors.

“In the past three years, YKN has received RM3.6 million from GLCs and the corporate sector and this year, Anjung Kasih has already received RM1.9 million in contributions,” she said.

Wan Azizah who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister and YKN Board of Trustees chairman said the Anjung Kasih project is a proactive approach in medicosocial field to link aspects of medication and social service.

According to her, Penang Hospital which is the second largest hospital after Kuala Lumpur Hospital is the referral centre in the northern zone catering to patients from Perlis and Kedah for treatment,

She said the government would lighten the burden of the people by offering free accommodation so that family members could accompany their sick loved ones undergoing treatment .

“With Anjung Kasih, the government is able to assist the people to save cost for accommodation which could amount to RM100 and RM200 a night. — Bernama