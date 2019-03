Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei will be filing a judicial review against his referral to the Sarawak Committee of Privileges for his remarks made in the last legislative assembly meeting. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 3 — Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei will be filing a judicial review against his referral to the Sarawak Committee of Privileges for his remarks made in the last legislative assembly meeting, state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said today.

He added that Sarawak DAP adviser Chong Siew Chiang has been tasked to lead a legal team for Wong.

“The state DAP committee has resolved that we should go to the court to challenge the legality of the committee of privileges in conducting the inquiry on our elected state assemblyman,” Chong told reporters after chairing the state committee meeting here.

The committee of privileges held its inquiry on February 18 over Wong’s remarks which were deemed as offensive, acrimonious and vitriolic against the Sarawak Legislative Assembly, the executive and its Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nasar.

Wong was called to appear before the inquiry which was chaired by the Deputy Speaker Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The proceedings of the inquiry would be compiled in a report which would be tabled at the next meeting of the state assembly.

The report will be debated and Wong can fully participate and defend himself against any recommendation of the committee.

Wong could be suspended from attending the assembly sitting for if he was found guilty by the committee.

Chong, who is also the federal deputy minister of domestic trade and consumer affairs, said the state party committee is of the view that the committee of privileges had sat unlawfully and therefore, the inquiry was null and void.

“The Speaker had also acted outside his power and unfairly in the whole act of referring Wong to the committee of privileges,” he said.

Chong, who is also the Sarawak Pakatan Harapan chairman, said Wong has 40 days from the date of the inquiry to file for the judicial review.