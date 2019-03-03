Selangor MB says Semenyih development to go on despite Pakatan loss

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said development for Semenyih will continue despite Pakatan Harapan’s failure to win the state seat in the by-election. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, March 3 — The development agenda for Semenyih will continue despite Pakatan Harapan’s failure to win the state seat in the by-election yesterday.

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said the development agenda for Semenyih had been planned and was included in the state’s budget framework.

“It takes time to reschedule and implement based on the programme.

“All these are in the state budget framework and not because of the by-election. We do not intend to punish Semenyih ,” he told reporters after flagging of the Malaysia Woman Marathon 2019 (MWM2019) in Padang Timur here today.

Also present were Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah and Petaling Jaya mayor Datuk Mohd Azizi Mohd Zain.

Commenting on the failure of PH candidate in the Semenyih by-election yesterday, Amirudin said PH needed to review several policies and decisions to ensure the sustainability of PH at both federal and state levels.

“The Semenyih by-election was a close fight and I did not deny we need to review and reconsider several policies and decisions for the wellbeing of the people,” he said.

In the by-election yesterday, Barisan Nasional (BN) recaptured the Semenyih state seat when its candidate, Zakaria Hanafi won the four cornered-contest with a majority of 1,914 votes.

Zakaria, 58, received 19,780 votes to defeat Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali, 30, who obtained 17,866 votes; Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul, 25, of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) (847 votes) and Independent candidate and community activist, Kuan Chee Heng, 56, (725 votes). — Bernama