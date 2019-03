BN candidate Zakaria Hanafi interacts with voters at the JKKK Kg Sesapan Kelubi polling centre in Beranang March 2, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, March 1 ― With his birthday just two days away, Barisan Nasional candidate Zakaria Hanafi would love nothing more than to win the Semenyih by-election today.

“It will be extra special for me to win as it's my birthday soon. All I can hope for is that the people come out and vote for us,” he told reporters after casting his vote.

“I hope everyone makes the right and best choice for the people. God willing it all goes according to plan,” he added.

Zakaria, who turns 58 to March 4, had cast his vote at the polling station in Sesapan Kelubi this morning.

He is in a four-cornered race with Pakatan Harapan's Muhammad Aiman Zainali, Parti Sosialis Malaysia's Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul and independent candidate Kuan Chee Keong.

Voting is open from 8am till 5.30pm at 24 voting centres.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, from PH, on January 11 due to a heart attack.