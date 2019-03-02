STPM results to be released March 11, says exam council

PUTRAJAYA, March 2 ― The results of the 2018 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination (Malaysia Higher School Certificate) will be out on March 11, said the Malaysian Examinations Council (MEC).

MEC, in its statement today, said that the candidates could obtain the results of the examination at their respective schools from 12 noon.

“For private candidates, the decision will be announced by post,” said the statement.

Candidates could also check their 2018 STPM results via mySMS 15888 by typing STPM RESULT (space) Identity card number.

“Checks can also be done online through the MEC portal starting from 12 noon on March 11,” said the statement.

A total 42, 849 candidates sat for the 2018 STPM examination last year at 677 centres throughout the country. ― Bernama