Polling for Semenyih by-election begins at 8am

EC officers arrive with ballot boxes on polling day at the JKKK Kg Sesapan Kelubi polling centre in Beranang March 2, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, March 2 ― A total of 24 polling centres, involving 116 streams, are opened from 8am to 5.30pm today to enable constituents in the Semenyih state constituency to choose their new elected representative or assemblyman.

A total of 53,411 people are eligible to vote in the by-election, being called following the death of incumbent Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), last January 11.

The total number of eligible voters is based on the third quarter of the electoral roll for 2018 and updated until January 11, 2019, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The Semenyih state constituency has 53,520 ordinary voters, with 10 of them having voted through post, leaving 53,411 people eligible to vote today. Early voting was held last Tuesday (February 26).

A total of 996 election workers have been deployed at the polling centres concerned.

The vote tally centre is at Seri Cempaka Hall, Kajang Municipal Council in Saujana Impian, Kajang.

The EC is expecting about 70 per cent voter turnout in this by-election, with the results expected to be announced before 10pm.

The official campaign period began last February 16 and ended at 11.59pm yesterday.

The Semenyih by-election witnessed a four-cornered contest among Muhammad Aiman Zainali of PH, Zakaria Hanafi (Barisan Nasional), Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia) and an independent candidate, Kuan Chee Heng.

It is the sixth by-election after the 14th general election held in May last year. Three of them were state-by-election, namely Sungai Kandis on August 4 and Balakong and Seri Setia, simultaneously on September 8).

The other two were parliamentary by-elections for Port Dickson (October 13) and Cameron Highlands (January 26). ― Bernama