Pakatan accepts defeat with open heart, says Mukhriz

SEMENYIH, March 2 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said Pakatan Harapan accepts its defeat in the Semenyih by-election with an open heart.

The PH vice-president said the coalition would address all its weaknesses to win back the people’s hearts.

“We have tried our best but the people know their choice better. We accept this decision with an open heart and will improve on our weaknesses,” he told reporters when met at PH’s main operations room here tonight.

Barisan Nasional (BN) wrested the Semenyih State Legislative Assembly Seat after its candidate, Zakaria Hanafi won the four-cornered contest in the by-election for the state constituency with a majority of 1,914 votes.

Mukhriz said: “We consider (this defeat) as a message which must be looked into deeply,”

Zakaria, 58, garnered 19,780 votes to beat PH candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali, 30, who obtained 17,866 votes; Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul, 25, from Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) (847 votes) and independent candidate who is also a social activist, Kuan Chee Heng, 56, (725 votes).

The official results were announced by Returning Officer Datuk Mohd Sayuthi Bakar at about 9.20 pm at Dewan Seri Cempaka, Kajang Municipal Council, Saujana Impian here.

In the meantime, Muhammad Aiman thanked the PH leadership for placing him as a candidate in the by-election.

“Thank you also to the voters who voted for me today,” he said.

Meanwhile, BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the good cooperation between BN and PAS was fruitful in winning the Semenyih state seat.

“We also want to see the country well managed. We (BN and PAS) want to ensure an effective check-and-balance system (in state and national affairs),” he told reporters at Dewan Seri Cempaka which was the official vote counting centre for the by-election.

Zakaria also thanked the voters in Semenyih who had put their trust in him to represent them.

For Kuan who is better known as Uncle Kentang, despite losing, he was satisfied with the support given by the people of Semenyih.

“I am satisfied with the votes I received and will continue to serve and help the people in Semenyih and other areas,” he said.

He also expressed his intention to contest the Puchong parliamentary seat in the coming general election. — Bernama