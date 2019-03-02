Mujahid: Govt acts firmly, swiftly against those who defame Prophet Muhammad

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the PH government acts firmly and quickly against any individual or group that humiliates religion and race in the country. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PARIT BUNTAR, March 2 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government acts firmly and quickly against any individual or group that humiliates religion and race in the country, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof said today.

He cited the case of two people who were prosecuted in less than a month for having allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad on Facebook recently.

“As far as I know, the previous government only acted in 2016 against someone who had insulted the Prophet in 2014.

“We have charged them (for insulting the Prophet) in court in accordance with the laws of the country because we are not a Taliban state, and the accused are accorded the right to defend themselves and post bail,” he said.

Mujahid, who is the Parit Buntar MP, spoke at the closing of the Rahmah and Ramah Carnival in the compound of Surau Sungai Betul Bawah in Bagan Tiang near here.

Mujahid also dismissed allegations in social media that Attorney-General Tommy Thomas had influenced prosecutors to release of one of the people on bail.

“After that, they related this to a purported statement by the Attorney-General that he was free to give his views but, in fact, he (Tommy) never issued such a statement.

“According to the rule of law, when a person is charged, he or she will be given the right to defend himself or herself, and the individual has the right to be given bail,” he said.

On February 27, a man who operated a Facebook account in the name of ‘Foo Sin Wai’ was arrested for insulting Prophet Muhammad and released on police bail after three days.

The man’s action of uploading a caricature insulting the Prophet and his wife, Aisyah, sparked outrage among Muslims nationwide.

A 22-year-old factory operator was also charged in court on February 26 for insulting the Prophet on a Facebook account a week earlier. — Bernama