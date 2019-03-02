Muhyiddin: Smooth voting process in Semenyih by-election

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said there was nothing unusual occurred that could undermine the voting process for the Semenyih state by-election today. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KAJANG, March 2 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said there was nothing unusual occurred that could undermine the voting process for the Semenyih state by-election today.

He, however, said there were reports of provocations at one or two places.

“These are small issues and this means that the election process monitored by the police is smooth and goes well,” he told a press conference at the Kajang district police headquarters here today.

Semenyih state by-election witnessed a four-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali, Zakaria Hanafi (Barisan Nasional), Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia) and independent Kuan Chee Heng.

Responding to questions from reporters, Muhyiddin, who is also PH deputy president, dismissed the claims that Muhammad Aiman involved in campaigning after he has cast his vote at a school this morning.

He said Muhammad Aiman was just talking to the media and considered the incident was not part of campaigning.

“I heard of what the other side (opposition candidate) was doing, there was a video of him greeted (the crowd while saying) vote for me, vote for me. Was it wrong?” he asked.

Muhyiddin said he left it to the Election Commission to look into the matter.

The Semenyih state seat was vacant following the death of its incumbent, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor from PH on January 11 due to a heart attack. — Bernama