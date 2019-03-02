Minister Saifuddin auctions off painting gift in name of integrity

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, speaks to Malay Mail at his office in Putrajaya July 4, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, March 2 — In keeping up with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s principles of integrity and transparency, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today auctioned off a painting that was given to him as a gift at an art exhibition.

He said it was also in line with the PH government’s policy for ministers and members of its administration against receiving gifts, except flowers, food and fruits.

The abstract painting, titled Celestial Heaven, is a work by Badariah Abdul Hamid and was presented to Saifuddin when he opened her first art exhibition at the Oasis Village here today.

Saifuddin started the auction with an opening price of RM3,001 and sold to entrepreneur Jessy Lai at RM4,888.

The minister said that he would donate the money from the sale of the painting to a welfare fund for Rohingya refugee children in Malaysia.

In August last year, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook had turned down two mobile phones that were presented to him as “souvenirs” when he launched the local e-hailing service Diffride.

In June last year, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported to have said that members of his cabinet were no longer allowed to accept gifts under a new policy enforced by the PH government.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Kulim Bandar Baharu MP, said his ministry would study how artworks could be developed as a domestic trade product, particularly in the consumer trade and distribution sector.

“KPDNHEP needs to look into developing artworks as a trade product for the local markets. This will indirectly encourage artists, sculptors and art activists to be more enthusiastic about working in the field.

“At the same time we have to look at ways to encourage consumers to respect a person’s artwork and copyright. It is important that consumers are not deceived by fake artworks,” he said. — Bernama