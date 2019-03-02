Kelantan MB says state to buy water from Terengganu

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pic) said he had discussed the matter with Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, but declined to furnish the details. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PASIR MAS, March 2 — The Kelantan government will buy water from Terengganu if there is shortage of supply in the state because of the current hot weather, said Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Ahmad said he had discussed the matter with Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, but declined to furnish the details.

“We have a friend in Terengganu and I have discussed it with the (Terengganu) Mentri Besar...probably, there’ll be a memorandum for us (Kelantan) to buy water from Terengganu,” he told reporters after opening Haji Ibrahim Mosque at Kampung Jalah, Bunut Susu here today.

In a related development, Ahmad said the state government had also discussed with state water concessionaire, Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB), and the state Drainage and Irrigation Department on the current hot weather and its effect on the state’s water supply.

On whether the current hot weather affected agriculture activities in the state, Ahmad said the federal government would provide the necessary assistance to those who were affected.

On another matter, Ahmad, who is also PAS deputy spiritual leader, said the allegation on PAS receiving RM90 million suspected to be money from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state investment fund had not adversely affected the people’s support for the party. — Bernama