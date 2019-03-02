EC warns all parties to stop canvassing for votes

Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan supporters garnering for votes in front of SMK Bandar Rinching in Semenyih March 2, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, March 2 — No more vote canvassing is allowed and all parties should stop their activities aimed at wooing voters immediately for the Semenyih by-election, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun.

“I am made to understand that there are party canvassers still wooing voters.

“I have instructed enforcement personnel to inform the parties concerned to stop immediately,” he told reporters after surveying the voting process at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Seri Putra, near here today.

Azhar also said the EC also received reports on the presence of “barung” or “pondok panas” (voters’ reference booths) at polling centre areas and had ordered them to be taken away or demolished.

However, such booths are allowed to be set up outside the 50 metre radius of the polling centre area, but no canvassing for votes or campaigning is allowed, he added. ― Bernama