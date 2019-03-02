Candidates for Rantau state by-election to be tabled to Pakatan presidential council on March 9

Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said proposed names of candidates for the Rantau by-election will be tabled at the PH Presidential Supreme Council meeting expected to be held on March 9. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, March 2 — Proposed names of candidates for the Rantau State Legislative Assembly (DUN) by-election will be tabled at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Supreme Council meeting expected to be held on March 9.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said in this regard, the PKR Political Bureau would fix a date for the special meeting in the near future to determine the candidate with the most potential and suited to contest in the by-election before the proposal was submitted.

“So far the candidate has yet to be determined... the PKR Political Bureau has held a meeting last Wednesday which only discussed the party’s preparation to face the Rantau by-election.

“The Political Bureau gives an opportunity to the state (Negeri Sembilan) and Divisional (Rembau) leaderships to coordinate and improve preparation aspects to face the Rantau by-election as well as identify potential candidates to be forwarded to the Political Bureau,” he told reporters after officiating the Badariah Abdul Hamid Inaugural Art Exhibition, here today.

The by-election for the Rantau State Assembly Seat is being held after the Federal Court dismissed the appeal by Umno Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to reject the decision of the Seremban Election Court on November 16 last year which declared him (Mohamad) as the winner of the Rantau State Seat as null and void. — Bernama