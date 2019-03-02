Another body found in boat capsize near Pulau Nunuyan

SANDAKAN, March 2 — Another body, believed to be that of a victim in a boat that capsized off Pulau Nunuyan last Thursday, was found by a fisherman today.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), in a statement, said the body was found in the waters between Pulau Nunuyan Laut and Pulau Berhala at 12.44 pm, but its identity had yet to be ascertained.

The search and rescue (S&R) operation for the missing victims of the capsized boat continued for the second day today after five people were rescued by the Royal Malaysian Navy about noon yesterday.

Four hours later, the body of a seven-year-old boy, believed to be one of the victims of the boat capsize, was found.

The boy was identified as Kimar Herman by an uncle, who was among those rescued.

The S&R operation for the other missing victims continues. — Bernama