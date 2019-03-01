Witness at Adib inquest recounts how his car was attacked by mob during temple fracas

Chan Wei Jie (left) and Wong Wah Kuan (right), witnesses for the public inquest into fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death at the Shah Alam Court Complex February 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, March 1 — A witness today shared a moment how a group of individuals had attacked the car he was travelling in during a mob attack which took place at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple located in USJ25 near here in the wee hours of last November 27.

Chan Wei Jie, 24, the 19th witness said the Perodua Kancil he was travelling in with his uncle who was the driver at that time, suffered damages among others on the front bumper besides car windows being shattered.

He said he and his uncle had been driving home from USJ 16 to USJ 12 at 1.15am when the incident happened.

“At first they (the rioters) were just surrounding and shouting. One guy was then climbing the front (car) body (car bonnet),” he said when questioned by deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin who was also conducting officer at the inquest proceedings to determine the cause of death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

He said he then got out of the car as there were debris (after the car windows were shattered) and later stood at the side of the road.

Faten: While you were doing this, where was your uncle? Chan: Still in the car. And people were shouting at my uncle, saying different things. Some were saying ‘jalan (go)’, some were saying ‘stop and come down (berhenti dan turun)’.

Faten: Other than shouting, did they do anything to the car?

Chan: At first no, they just surrounded and shouted at us but after my uncle continued to start the car they started hitting the car with their bare hands and sticks.

Chan said that after the group stopped attacking the car, three individuals from the group helped Chan and his uncle get back into the car.

He also said several individuals from the group later apologised to him and his uncle who was driving the car, and asked them to lodge a police report.

Chan later said he and his uncle drove straight to the USJ 8 police station after the fracas.

He said before the attack, he had heard the noise of vehicles colliding as the Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle reversed.

The witness said at that point of time, his car was four to five vehicles away from the truck.

Faten: Did the truck (FRT) collided with your car?

Chan: Yes. My car made a 180 degree turn (after being hit by the FRT truck).

The inquest proceedings before Coroner Rofiah Mohamad continues March 19. So far, 19 witnesses had been called to testify in the proceeding which began last February 11.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) from the Subang Jaya Fire & Rescue Station, was seriously injured during the riots at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, on November 27 last year.

He succumbed to his injuries on Dec 17 last year at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor, Hamdan Hamzah, who is also the conducting officer for the inquest when met by reporters said he has requested the court to vacate March 4 and 5 as the hearing for the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple’s task force’s motion for a stay of the inquest will be heard at Court of Appeal on March 4.

He also said professional witnesses such as the pathologist and chemist will be called as the next witness in the inquest. — Bernama