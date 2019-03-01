Survey: Semenyih voters unimpressed with Pakatan’s toll announcement, manifesto performance

Ilham Centre also recorded negative perception in its survey, with 74.6 per cent agreeing that the PH government had failed in fulfilling the promises in its electoral manifesto and with 58.7 per cent agreeing that the coalition had allegedly failed to preserve Malay-Muslims since taking over the federal government. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The majority of Semenyih voters in a survey were not enthusiastic about the Pakatan Harapan government’s plans to scrap the current toll system at four highways, a research firm said today.

From its survey where it met 378 Semenyih residents face to face, Ilham Centre said the majority of voters polled or 73.3 per cent of them were attracted to national issues, while the remaining 26.7 per cent were interested in local issues.

In the survey, the respondents were asked for their views on national matters such as the government’s February 23 announcement of its plan to replace the toll system at four highways with a congestion charge as well as to collect no fees for usage of these highways during 11pm to 5am.

“As many as 61.4 per cent said they were not excited with that announcement and the remaining welcomed this government initiative,” Ilham Centre’s executive director Azlan Zainal said in a statement today on the survey findings.

Ilham Centre also recorded negative perception in its survey, with 74.6 per cent agreeing that the PH government had failed in fulfilling the promises in its electoral manifesto and with 58.7 per cent agreeing that the coalition had allegedly failed to preserve Malay-Muslims since taking over the federal government.

Ilham Centre based its findings on its survey from February 26 to February 28 with its respondents covering all ethnic groups, gender and age groups and locality, and with the stratified random sampling method giving a margin of 2.15 per cent.

Citing its survey findings, Ilham Centre suggested that the Barisan Nasional coalition could potentially pull an upset win in the Semenyih by-election tomorrow if PH is unable to maintain previous support level and if voter turnout was not favourable.

The research firm highlighted that Malay voters form the majority of Semenyih voters at about 68 per cent, with PH seen as struggling to retain its Malay support while BN has an edge with a more organised polling machinery on the attack.

Unlike previously when Malay voters’ rejection of Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his BN administration enabled PH’s Semenyih win, Ilham Centre noted that Najib’s “Bossku” campaign was now seen by survey respondents as aiding BN’s campaign.

PH is also being put on the defensive as BN focuses its attacks on the PH government’s alleged failures to fulfill its manifesto and to take care of the Malay Muslim community’s interests, Ilham Centre noted.

It also noted PH’s lack of a coordinated and organised polling machinery, and with its candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali garnering only 34.4 per cent of support from respondents and attention shifted instead to BN’s candidate Zakaria Hanafi.

Ilham Centre said the two remaining candidates, Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s Nik Aziz Afiq Abdull and independent Kuan Chee Heng, did not gain much support as voters are focused on the two biggest parties in the race tomorrow.

What about PAS?

Ilham Centre observed that the level of cooperation between the two Malay-based parties of PAS and Umno in Semenyih did not reach the same levels as in the Cameron Highlands by-election.

It noted that PAS did not aggressively attack PH this time while PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang did not show up to assist BN’s campaign, but said that PAS members and supporters there were prepared to give their votes to the BN candidate due to the Malay-Muslim sentiments raised by BN.

Although there were initially some mixed signals from PAS leaders, Ilham Centre said its survey found 84 per cent of those who voted PAS in the 14th general election were now ready to vote BN tomorrow.

The Semenyih by-election tomorrow is a four-corner fight between PH who will be seeking to defend its seat, BN, PSM and an independent candidate. It involves 54,503 votes.

In the May 9 elections last year, PAS had joined the fray then, going up against PH, BN and PSM in the contest for votes.

PH had emerged the victor with 23,428 votes, as BN was beaten for the first time in the seat by garnering 14,464 votes, while PAS and PSM took 6,966 and 1,293 votes respectively.