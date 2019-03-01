Sri Ram to keep leading cases against Najib

Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram will lead the prosecution against Datuk Seri Najib Razak over 1MDB. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The High Court dismissed today former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s application to remove private lawyer Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram from leading the prosecution against him over 1MDB.

Najib had contested the legality of the former appellate court judge’s appointment by fiat to be the head prosecutor for 25 charges of money laundering, abuse, and criminal breach of trust against him.

The former PM, through his lawyer Tan Sri Mohd Shafee Abdullah, had contended that Sri Ram was biased and accused him of “prosecutorial misconduct”.

According to Malaysiakini today, High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah decided otherwise.

MORE TO COME