Semenyih by-election: Pakatan candidate says confident of positive outcome

Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Semenyih by-election, Muhammad Aiman Zainali, says the reception for him from the Semenyih constituents had been rather slow initially but has picked up in the last few days. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, March 1 — Today being the last day of campaigning in the Semenyih by-election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali is confident that the increased positive reception he received from voters could mean a win for him tomorrow.

He said since campaigning started on February 16, the reception for him from the Semenyih constituents had been rather slow initially but in the last few days, it picked up and he and the PH election machinery found the voters’ mood changing and increasingly in his favour.

“The reception has been good and based on reports received from our election machinery, the outlook is positive.

“We will continue campaigning until late tonight to get the voters to support us tomorrow, while the PH election machinery has been working very hard on the ground,” he said here today.

The Semenyih state seat by-election will see a four-cornered contest involving Muhammad Aiman, Zakaria Hanafi (Barisan Nasional), Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia) and Independent, Kuan Chee Heng.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, from PH, on January 11 due to a heart attack. — Bernama