Semenyih by-election: Muhyiddin confident victory is near

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said PH was not scared, let alone affected, by BN's claim that they had the support from 60 per cent of the voters in Semenyih. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, March 1 — The support for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Semenyih by-election, Muhammad Aiman Zainali, seems to be rising after the coalition’s top and senior leaders joined in the campaign to ensure victory for PH in the state constituency, PH deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

He said the rising support was also due to the facts that various national issues, including the rising cost of living and PH manifesto pledges, had been explained to the people in the best possible ways.

“Over the past two days, the support for our candidate (Muhammad Aiman) has been rising. All the talks about him being too young and unsuitable, are no longer heard,” he told a press conference here today.

Muhyiddin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, also expressed confidence that the voters in Semenyih would give their mandate to PH candidate in the by-election tomorrow as he was the only one capable of serving the people well compared to his contenders.

“Muhammad Aiman represents PH, the Selangor state government is led by PH and the federal government is also formed by PH. Logically, it is better for the voters to elect him as their representative,” he said.

Muhyiddin also said the PH was not scared, let alone affected, by Barisan Nasional (BN) claim that they had the support from 60 per cent of the voters in Semenyih.

“Anyone can make such a claim, we also carried out a census and a survey. We are confident PH will win,” he added. — Bernama