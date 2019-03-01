MACC calls in PAS spiritual leader, exco over RM90m case

PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin and exco Nasir Daud were summoned by the MACC to provide statements on claims the party took RM90 million purportedly from 1MDB. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

IPOH, March 1 ― Anti-corruption investigators have summoned PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin and exco Nasir Daud to provide statements on claims the party took RM90 million purportedly from 1MDB.

Sinar Harian reported that Hashim was called in to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) Perlis branch while Nasir must present himself at its Kelantan office.

Yesterday, the MACC questioned PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan over documents from Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s abortive UK lawsuit against Sarawak Report over the RM90 million allegation.

PAS central committee member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz was questioned previously, after he admitted to being the speaker in a leaked audio clip discussing accepting money into the party.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull previously said his investigators have not found 1MDB funds in the Islamist party’s official accounts, but Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad suggested there was more information to be collected.

Separately, Berita Harian reported Takiyuddin as denying a Malaysakini article that said the MACC seized luxury vehicles, a shophouse and millions held in bank accounts.

“I have just contacted the highest MACC officer. What was reported by several portals regarding the seizure said to have connection with the investigation was untrue,” the daily quoted him as saying.

“I urged the portal that reported the article to take a second look or else we will take legal action. I have print screen the said article,” he said.

According to a MACC source, items seized included a Toyota Vellfire, Range Rover and Mini Cooper, a shop lot worth RM2 million, and some RM2.3 million in bank accounts.

The PAS leader said he tried to contact the news portal over the matter but could not get through.