Kepong MP urges MACC to probe allegations of wrongdoings involving police

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng today urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate several allegations of wrongdoings and corruption involving 15 police personnel and senior officers.

Lim claimed the incidents of alleged offences involved senior officers of various ranks including DCP, SAC and police personnel of other ranks.

“Today I am at MACC to deliver a letter on the report of an investor in the federal capital who lost RM7.9 million in cash at his condominium after being searched by a team of policemen from the Kuala Lumpur Narcotics CID on September 8 last year.

“Apart from that, I am also seeking MACC to investigate claims of a woman who was raped by a policeman in a police station toilet in Sarikei, Sarawak on October 30 and the allegation that a policeman bribed a superior officer in Bukit Aman for promotion,” he told a press conference after handing over his letter to Kuala Lumpur MACC here today.

He said his office had also received many complaints from various parties including victims, members of the public as well as police personnel on allegations of wrongdoings in the past few years. — Bernama