It’s ‘slander’, PAS deputy says of Anwar’s claim Hadi paid RM1.4m to Sarawak Report

PAS deputy chairman Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks during the Ceramah Perdana campaign at Bandar Sri Putra in Semenyih February 28, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, March 1 — No one will believe the claim that Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang paid over RM1 million to Sarawak Report to settle his civil suit against the news portal, the PAS president’s deputy said last night.

Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said that the claim, which was made by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was slander and therefore PAS did not need to prove anything.

“These allegations are just slander,” said Ibrahim.

“All it does is to make us stronger. We can see not all the people listen nor believe these lies so it’s not a problem for us.

“We will give our full support to the relevant agencies to investigate (the claims). It’s not up to us to prove anything. Let those slandering us show proof.”

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan has said neither PAS nor Hadi had paid anything to Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown to settle the defamation suit.

Earlier on February 13, Hadi said both sides agreed to settle the suit on confidential conditions.

However, he added that Rewcastle-Brown could reveal the details should she choose to, even as he decided otherwise.

Hadi chose to pursue the suit against Sarawak Report in 2016 for its report which claimed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak provided RM90 million to the PAS leadership for their support in the 14th general election

Tuan Ibrahim also said PAS was supporting Umno and Barisan Nasional for the upcoming Rantau by-election.

“When Rantau by-elections come along PAS will be there to ensure the victory of Tok Mat and these are the wishes of our president as well,” Tuan Ibrahim said.